SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Charli Hayes, who was last seen with her father and his girlfriend in Shawnee at around 2:52 p.m. on Friday.

Charli Hayes Amber Alert. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Charli was seen with her father and his girlfriend on Friday afternoon in a white Ford F-150 with Oklahoma tag JQT969 traveling on Old Highway 270.

Charli was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and light washed jeans when she was last seen. If you have any information that could aid in the search, please call 911.