LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police issued an Amber Alert for a six-month-old baby boy and his teenage mother, both of whom may have been taken by the teen’s father.
The baby, Carson Sellman, and his 16-year-old mother, Chasity Sellman went missing at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
An Amber Alert states Chasity staying at a foster home in the 3800 block of NW Lake Avenue.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say both Chasity and Carson may have been taken by 49-year-old Don Sellman, Chasity’s father.
Both Chasity and Carson were in DHS custody.
Don Sellman may be driving a white Cadillac. He may be heading to Tahlequah, his hometown.
His last known location was on I-44 south of Newcastle. He is known to carry weapons, officials said.
Immediately call 9-1-1 or Lawton police at (580) 581-3272 if you see either the children or Don Sellman, or know of their whereabouts.