UPDATE 2/21, 2:30 p.m. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 12-year-old Kaiden Upshaw has been located.

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Kaiden Upshaw was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans near S 4220 Rd. and E 430 Rd. around 6 p.m. Monday.

Officials say Upshaw was taken ‘by force’ by his noncustodial parent, 31-year-old Ciarra Randall.

Randall drives a grey 2018 Ford Escape with Oklahoma license plate ‘KOT244’.

If you see Upshaw or Randall, or have any information on their whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.