HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an Amber Alert.

Officials say 10-month-old Messiah Moore was last seen with her mother in the 200 block of Burgess St. in Holdenville around 4 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Investigators say the child’s mother, 32-year-old Tamara Tiger, reportedly assaulted the child’s father and then left with Moore.

Moore weighs 25 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing the toddler was wearing.

Tiger stands 5’1″ tall, weighs 105 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see them, call 911.