CANCELED AMBER ALERT issued for 2 girls abducted in Kansas following double-homicide of juveniles; the children are safe and suspect in custody



The Amber Alert has been canceled. The children have been found safe.

Fox4kc.com reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the suspect has been located near Erick, Oklahoma.



Original Story:

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KFOR) – Kansas authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two missing young girls who are believed to have been taken by their father, who is believed to have killed two boys before the abduction occurred. They are believed to possibly be in Oklahoma.

Law enforcement officials are searching for 40-year-old Donny Jackson, who is suspected of abducting his daughters, seven-year-old Nora Jackson and three-year-old Aven Jackson, on Saturday afternoon after allegedly killing two boys, according to the Amber Alert.

Donny Jackson is believed to be driving a black 2008 Honda Accord with a Kansas license plate, plate number 266MXB.

Leavenworth authorities were called at 1:16 p.m. to a residence in the 14900 block of Hillside Road. Officials found two boys dead inside the home and Aven and Nora Jackson missing.

“The suspect in the abduction and incident is the father, Donny Jackson,” the Amber Alert states.

Nora Jackson, Aven Jackson, Donny Jackson

Nora Jackson is described as a white female with shoulder-length, blonde-brown hair, blue or hazel eyes and a slender build. Aven Jackson is described as a white female with shoulder-length blonde hair, blue eyes and a slender build.

Donny Jackson is described as a 5’11” tall, 190 pound, white male with long brown, slightly red hair, full beard and blue eyes.

Authorities say he is possibly traveling in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

You are strongly urged to call 911 immediately if you have seen either of the two girls, the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. You can also call the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-572-7463 if you have information to report.