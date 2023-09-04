Update: 8:42 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma City Police Department have canceled the Amber Alert. A’layah was found safe by authorities. Patrick Cory Atkins is now in police custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma City Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 3-month-old A’layah Atkins.

Patrick Cory Atkins, A’layah’s biological father, took her at gunpoint from the area of NW 122nd and N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Patrick was last seen driving a white BMW 328i with tag number IAA-358.

Patrick Cory Atkins, who took A’layah Atkins at gunpoint.

If you see him or the car, please call 911.