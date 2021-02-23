UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled, 11-year-old Osage County girl located

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for 11-year-old Lylah Spencer has been cancelled. She was located, according to Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials.

No further details were provided.

Original Story

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Osage County authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Lylah Spencer

The Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Lylah Spencer, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

She went missing from the 5100 block of County Road 2230 at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday.

Lylah is described as a white female, 5’1″ tall, 80 pounds and as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing floral leggings and a black sweater.

She was taking trash out to a dumpster located on County Road 2230. She has not been seen since.

Sheriff’s Office officials believe she was abducted. There is no vehicle description or suspect information.

Immediately call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 287-3131 if you see Lylah or know of her whereabouts.