AMBER ALERT: Moore Police looking for two children

Local
An amber alert has been issued by the Moore Police Department for Cory and Kathryn Glad. Kathryn is a 6 year old Caucasian girl who was last seen in a black leotard with butterflies or rainbows on it, wearing sparkly shoes and purple glasses. Cory is a 2 year old Caucasian boy wearing a paw patrol shirt, and grey shorts with an orange stripe.

They suspect is Twana Brinlee, a 48 year old Caucasian woman. She is driving a Grey Toyota Tacoma, with an Oklahoma license plate kbq254. Twana Brinlee is believed to be possibly having a mental health crisis. If you have any information that can help authorities please call the Moore Police Department.

