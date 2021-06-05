Amber Alert suspect arrested, accused of kidnapping 1-year-old daughter, following standoff at Oklahoma City motel; found with different baby

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The noncustodial parent suspected of kidnapping her one-year-old daughter in Oklahoma City was arrested following a standoff at a motel, during which she was found with a different baby.

Markethia Barber, 30, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping just after midnight Saturday at a motel at SE 29th and Interstate 35.

Markethia Barber taken into custody.

Barber is the noncustodial parent of one-year-old Kay’unikee Peoples.

Oklahoma City police issued an Amber Alert Friday evening, saying that Barber abducted Peoples at Woodson Park at Southwest 36th Street and May Avenue. Police described Barber as unstable and as being with a known gang member.

The Amber Alert ended Friday night when police officials announced that Peoples had been located and was safe.

A standoff situation developed with Barber inside a room at the aforementioned motel and officers surrounding the motel.

Oklahoma City police with the baby that was found with Barber.

A tactical team went inside the room at around 12:30 a.m. They came out of the room with Barber in handcuffs and a baby in a carrier that was not Peoples.

Police have not yet explained how and when Peoples was located, nor have they explained how Barber is connected to the baby she was found with at the motel. This story will be updated with that information once it becomes available.

