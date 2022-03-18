ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a child is safe and a man is in custody following an Amber Alert in Arkansas.

Early Friday morning, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a car related to an Amber Alert in Arkansas near Shawnee.

Troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver led them on a high-speed pursuit.

Officials say the chase traveled along westbound I-40 across the metro and involved multiple agencies. At one point, speeds reached upwards of 100 miles per hour.

OHP troopers deployed stop sticks at mile marker 37 on westbound I-40 to slow the vehicle enough for Elk City officers to perform a tactical maneuver.

At that point, the suspect was taken into custody. They also found the child in the vehicle.

Fortunately, the child is safe and in good condition.