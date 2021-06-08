Ambulance called after motorist crashes into horse in NE Oklahoma City, road closed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An ambulance was called for a motorist who crashed into a horse in Oklahoma City, Tuesday night.

Northeast 63rd is closed from Douglas to Spencer Jones Road as of 10 p.m. following the crash.

The woman who crashed into the horse suffered injuries. Firefighters are at the scene, caring for the woman. An EMSA ambulance has been called to the scene so that the woman can be taken to a hospital.

The severity of the woman’s injuries has not been disclosed.

The condition of the horse is unknown.