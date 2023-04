OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ambulance drivers faced a scary moment while in transport when the vehicle ignited into flames.

Fire officials say an ambulance caught fire while rushing a two-year-old to an Oklahoma City Hospital.

Firefighters confirm they battled the flames along the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa.

The good news, no one was hurt, and another ambulance was able to get the child to the hospital.