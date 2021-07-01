Ambulance freed after getting stuck on muddy Oklahoma road

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – As additional rainfall is expected across the state, many drivers in rural parts of Oklahoma are paying close attention to their roadways.

In the past week, there have been multiple reports of roads being washed away due to the volume of water.

However, some drivers are dealing with a muddy mess on unpaved roadways.

On Wednesday morning, paramedics rushed to a medical call southwest of Guthrie.

Soon, they realized that the ambulance was stuck and in need of their own rescue.

The Guthrie Fire Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and Logan County District 1 personnel arrived to help pull all of the vehicles from the muddy road.

Fortunately, the person who needed the ambulance was treated at the scene and was able to go home once his vehicle was freed.

“If you don’t need to drive on our rural roads, please don’t. The wet weather has made many severely impassable. This was a bad case of a vehicle’s GPS leading someone from outside the area down the wrong roads. With more rain expected, the situation may get worse before it gets better,” the Guthrie Fire Department posted on Facebook.