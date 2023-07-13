TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says a joyride in an ambulance outside the emergency room ended with a crash in the hospital parking garage.

Officers responded to a call about an Auto Theft in Progress at St. John Medical Center around 4:20 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses say said a patient ran out of the emergency room and stole an Oologah-Talala EMS ambulance, driving through the parking garage with the lights and sirens on.

“During his joyride, the suspect collided with a couple of low-hanging signs in the parking area and a pipe handing from the ceiling of the garage,” said Tulsa PD.

Images courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

St. John’s Security took the suspect in custody, and due to his need for medical care, he was readmitted to the hospital for the same reason he went to the hospital in the first place.

This is an ongoing investigation. It will be determined if the suspect will face criminal charges after the investigation is completed.