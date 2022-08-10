OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA ambulances were called to an Oklahoma City nursing home after a fire ignited Wednesday evening.

The fire ignited in the 3500 block of NW 56th Street shortly before 5:50 p.m.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR that firefighters got the blaze under control.

Emergency responders are at the scene treating patients.

A couple of patients are being treated for smoke inhalation.

EMSA paramedics are at the nursing home in case any of the patients need to be taken to a hospital.

Information was not provided on whether any other injuries were suffered.

More information will be provided once available.