AMC theater in Ponca City closes permanently

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular movie theater in a local community has closed its doors for good.

According to the AMC website, the movie theater in Ponca City is permanently closed.

Six months ago, AMC officials warned that the coronavirus pandemic may cause them to take drastic measures in order to survive.

At this point, it is unclear whether any other Oklahoma movie theaters will close.

AMC operates approximately 1,000 theatres worldwide.

