NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As criticism grows among Oklahomans opposed to the new highway infrastructure plan under the ACCESS Oklahoma plan, lawmakers in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives scrambled for solutions Monday to eliminate or restrict the OTA’s ability to utilize Norman in its future plans.

“The only mistake that these people made is they chose the wrong place to call home,” said Norman resident Michael Nash who used an analysis of a map with the Access Oklahoma plan’s anticipated construction along with a map of the current infrastructure to show the potential impact of the expansion across Norman.

“Somewhere between 600 and 800 homes are going to be destroyed by this,” he added, referring to the communities could be faced with moving other negative implications expected to be brought on by the changes.

The original HB4088 allows the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to construct and operate a toll turnpike at the Oklahoma City Outer Loop expressway system from the Turner Turnpike north and west to I-35.



That original version of the bill was not expected to have an impact on Norman but supporters of the amendment, filed Monday by House Representative Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, hoped it would be successful in opposing the OTA’s plan for turnpike expansion in both Norman and Moore.

“We had to kind of just scramble real fast, and we right away you try to look for what’s called a shell bill or something we can run to, to stop it legislatively,” said Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, who joined Bell in her opposition to the legislation, citing Norman’s water source, the Garber-Wellington aquifer and various wildlife which could be immediately and negatively impacted by the construction.

The amendment was ultimately voted down on party lines.

“The citizens of Norman are smart and engaged,” Bell said in a statement released by the Oklahoma House of Representatives. “Their concerns deserve to be heard, but in this instance, they were left in the dark. Then, when citizens became aware of the project and complaints were lodged, Governor Stitt dismissed their concerns by saying East Norman is just pasture and farmland. It is disappointing that the Turnpike Authority is moving forward without consideration of how citizens are affected, but it is offensive that opposition to the project was met by contempt from our state’s chief executive officer.”