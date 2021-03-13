Amendment that would’ve had teachers tell parents about child’s sexuality removed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An amendment on a bill that would’ve had teachers tell parents if their child is gay has been removed.

Rep. Danny Williams (R-Seminole), who filed the bill, says the intent was so parents would know what their kids are up to. Critics, however, say it’s discriminatory.

“I can’t think of a more cruel and egregious attack on LGBTQ youth than the one we’re seeing from Representative Williams,” Allie Shinn, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, said.

“I want to make sure they’re protected and we know what they’re doing as parents and grandparents,” Williams said.

The amendment was in a bill that says no public body should have mandatory gender diversity training.

It read:

“Teachers, counselors, principals, administrators, or other school personnel, upon determining that a student is experiencing sexual orientation or gender dysphoria, shall notify the parents or legal guardians of the student immediately upon determining that such risk exists.”

“I believe more parent involvement and oversight is critical. We shouldn’t be putting a divide between children and their parents, that we should be trying to narrow that,” Williams said.

“Outing students, forcing school officials to out students is unimaginably cruel. It is a targeted and hateful attack on children,” Shinn said.

A member of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education is also opposed to it.

“I’m not willing to do that. If that means we end up in part, if that means they want to withhold state funds, then so be it. But the idea of singling out kids, knowing that many of them will be harmed mentally or physically, that’s not something I’m not willing to do and it’s unconscionable in 2021 that anyone would think that’s a good idea,” Mark Mann, Vice-Chair of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education, said.

Critics also say school is sometimes the only space safe for students, the amendment could’ve been dangerous for them.