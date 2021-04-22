American Airlines announces nonstop service from Oklahoma City to New York City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking to get away to the Big Apple, American Airlines is making it a bit easier.

On Thursday, American Airlines announced that it will begin nonstop service from Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport beginning Nov. 2.

“This is great news for Oklahoma City,” says Mark Kranenburg, airports director. “New York LaGuardia has been a much sought-after destination; one that will greatly enhance the air service options for our leisure and business travelers. We appreciate American’s commitment to our community.”

Last year, Will Rogers World Airport announced that New York City would be a new destination, but the service was delayed due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to strengthen our network at OKC with new nonstop service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport just in time for the winter holiday season,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “As more customers return to the skies, we look forward to welcoming more Oklahomans to fly with us and further connecting them with our global network.”

The new LaGuardia service will operate once daily.

Flights go on sale Saturday, April 24 and may be booked through American Airlines’ website.