American Airlines to invest $550M into Tulsa facility

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – American Airlines announced last week its plan to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into its Base Maintenance facility in Tulsa.

Tech Ops – Tulsa is the company’s largest Base Maintenance facility and is home to more than 5,500 employees who conduct nearly half of the airline’s overall maintenance work.

On Feb. 28, the company said it would invest $550 million into the facility, which includes construction of a new widebody-capable hangar and base support building.

The investment also provides for improvements to the existing infrastructure, including roof replacements, utility and IT upgrades, and ramp repairs.

According to the airline, this is the largest investment ever made at a maintenance location in American’s history.

