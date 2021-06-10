American Airlines to offer nonstop service from OKC to Austin

The original version included an incorrect date, but that has been fixed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a quick getaway, you’ll soon be able to head to a popular city via a direct flight.

On Thursday, American Airlines announced that it will begin nonstop service from Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport to Austin-Bergstorm International Airport in Austin, Texas.

The service is scheduled to begin on Oct. 7, 2021.

“This is great news for Oklahoma City,” says Mark Kranenburg, Airports Director. “Austin is one of our largest markets without nonstop service and a popular destination for both leisure and business travelers. We appreciate American’s commitment to our community by adding this great market for our passengers.”

With the addition of Austin, nearly every American Airlines hub is served nonstop from Will Rogers World Airport.

American’s nonstop destinations from Will Rogers will include Dallas/ Ft. Worth, Austin, Chicago, Charlotte, New York LaGuardia, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Ronald Reagan Washington National.

“We’re eager to add new service from Oklahoma City to Austin, giving local customers another choice for their travel plans,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “We look forward to welcoming more Oklahomans back to travel with American to experience all that Austin has to offer, as well as further connecting them to our global network.”

Flights go one sale Monday, June 14.