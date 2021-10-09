American Banjo Fest back in Oklahoma City for in-person fun

Down OKC looking west from Bricktown.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – American Banjo Museum Banjo Fest returns for an in-person celebration today, Saturday, Oct. 9.

Last year’s event was presented virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back full-string with performances, Hall of Fame inductions, the Bricktown Banjo Bash and the grand final of the weekend, Banjo Fest in Concert.

The event starts at noon Saturday.

World-renown Kruger Brothers will headline Banjo Fest in Concert at the Hudiburg Chevrolet Performing Arts Center at Rose State College in Midwest City.

“Since their introduction to American audiences in 1997, the Kruger Brothers’ remarkable discipline, creativity and ability to infuse classical music into folk music has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music,” a Banjo Fest news release states.

Ed “Fast Eddie” Erickson, who was inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame in 2020, will open the show, joined by Shelley Burns and Bill Dendle.

“[They] will show the OKC audience why they are perennial favorites at jazz and banjo festivals around the world. They will be followed by the delicious musical pairing of tenor banjoist, Tyler Jackson and 2020 HOF honoree and five-time national five-string banjo champion, Gary “Biscuit” Davis, creating some unique banjo fireworks which can only be described as unbelievable,” the news release states.

Go to www.banjofest2021.com to purchase tickets online.

Saturday’s schedule is as follows:

FREE Saturday, October 9th, Noon – 5 PM- FREE

Informal Performances SCHEDULE

At the American Banjo Museum and BRICKTOWN BANJO BASH outdoor stages

Banjo Bash is in Bricktown between Reno & Sheridan across from the American Banjo Museum

Saturday, October 9th, 7 PM

BANJO FEST presents THE KRUGER BROTHERS, FAST EDDIE ERICKSON with BILL DENDLE AND SHELLEY BURNS plus GARY PURCHASE TICKETS HERE “BISCUIT” DAVIS & TYLER JACKSON PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Hudiburg Chevrolet Performing Arts Center, Rose State College, Midwest City

VIP Seating (Lower Orchestra Center, Reserved Seats) – $50

Lower Orchestra (Left & Right Sections, Reserved Seats) – $45

Upper Orchestra (All Sections, Reserved Seats) – $40

Balcony (All Sections, Reserved Seats) – $35

Saturday, October 9th, 10 PM

Post Concert Afterglow Party – $25

At the American Banjo Museum

Includes: Pizza buffet, beer, wine and soft drinks