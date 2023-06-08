OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you and your loved ones are looking for something to do over the weekend….look no further!

The Greater Oklahoma Bluegrass Music Society and the American Banjo Museum for a fun-filled day of music this Saturday, June 10 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm.

The day includes a performance from the GOBMS Board Band, as well as lots of jamming!

Admission is $8 and kids 12 and under are free.

“We’re excited to partner with the American Banjo Museum to feature the tradition of Bluegrass in Oklahoma,” remarks GOBMS board member Nathan Sanders, “It will be a day of great music in the most appropriate place, the American Banjo Museum!”

The Greater Oklahoma Bluegrass Music Society, a longstanding organization in the Oklahoma music scene, aims to preserve and promote bluegrass to Oklahoma. Similarly, the American Banjo Museum seeks to preserve and promote the banjo in all genres of music and bring the music of the banjo to the world.

For more information on upcoming events like this month’s BANJO FARM Kid’s Day, October’s BANJO FEST, or how to become a member of the American Banjo Museum, visit americanbanjomuseum.com or call 405-604-2793.