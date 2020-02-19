American Banjo Museum hosting Mardi Gras party

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local museum is bringing Bourbon Street to Oklahoma City.

The American Banjo Museum will take on the air of Bourbon Street and the spirit of a second line parade when it hosts its fifth annual Krewe de Banjo Mardi Gras Parade.

The museum will come to life with the sights and sounds of an evening in New Orleans.

In addition to live jazz music, guests will enjoy New Orleans cuisine including lobster bisque, red beans and rice, Cajun shrimp fondue, sausage and chicken jambalaya, and caramel praline cheesecake.

The event will also include a cash bar, wine pull, and other Mardi Gras surprises.

The party is Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.

To order tickets, call (405) 604-2793.