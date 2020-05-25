American Banjo Museum plans reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After being closed for two months, the American Banjo Museum is reopening to the public next month.

“While we have enjoyed providing virtual tours via the Internet, nothing compares to an in person American Banjo Museum experience,” commented museum Executive Director, Johnny Baier. “We are very excited to be able to offer that experience again.”

Visitors will be able to see the new ‘Women of the Banjo’ exhibit, which chronicles the contributions of women to the history of the banjo.

Also, organizers say there is a new greeting from Kermit the Frog and the return of ‘The Banjos That Made the 20s Roar.’

Once the museum reopens, organizers say they will be enhancing facility maintenance and asking guests to wear face masks, use social distancing, and avoid contact with exhibits and artifacts.

The museum will reopen to the public on June 2.