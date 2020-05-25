Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

American Banjo Museum plans reopening

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American Banjo Museum

American Banjo Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After being closed for two months, the American Banjo Museum is reopening to the public next month.

“While we have enjoyed providing virtual tours via the Internet, nothing compares to an in person American Banjo Museum experience,” commented museum Executive Director, Johnny Baier. “We are very excited to be able to offer that experience again.”

Visitors will be able to see the new ‘Women of the Banjo’ exhibit, which chronicles the contributions of women to the history of the banjo.

Also, organizers say there is a new greeting from Kermit the Frog and the return of ‘The Banjos That Made the 20s Roar.’

Once the museum reopens, organizers say they will be enhancing facility maintenance and asking guests to wear face masks, use social distancing, and avoid contact with exhibits and artifacts.

The museum will reopen to the public on June 2.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter