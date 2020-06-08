American Heart Association donates dozens of infant CPR kits to The Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Heart Association donated more than 50 infant CPR kits to the Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine last week.

56 Infant CPR Anytime Kits will be distributed to parents of infants born with congenital heart defects (CHD).

Infant CPR Anytime Kits are designed to self-teach the core skills of infant CPR and relief of choking in 22 minutes. The training focuses on infants from newborn to 12 months.

“It can be frightening to be a parent of a newborn with a heart defect,” said Kent Ward, MD, medical director of outpatient cardiology services at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine. “While our doctors and staff do everything we can to provide the best care for these infants, these CPR kits can help offer another level of comfort and security to parents once they are home.”

According to the American Heart Association, more than 7,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year.

“Learning CPR could mean the difference between life and death for a child born with a congenital heart defect” said Meredith Smith, whose son Anderson was born with a congenital heart defect. “Every second counts while waiting for emergency services and paramedics to administer help. It’s so important for parents and caregivers of children born with CHDs to know the proper steps to take in a cardiac emergency.”

In the event of a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. Parents and caregivers are among the most important people to be trained in infant CPR and choking relief, which can make a life or death difference for infants who suffer cardiac arrest or whose airways become blocked by food or objects.

The CPR Anytime Kit delivery to The Children’s Hospital was made possible with donations made through the American Heart Association by attendees of the 2020 Heart Ball in February.

If you would like to make a donation to the American Heart Association, call 405-415-3030.