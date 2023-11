OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The American Heart Association held its “Go Red for Women Luncheon” at the Meinders Hall of Mirrors inside the Civic Center Music Hall on Thursday.

Go Red for Women Luncheon

The initiative is meant to educate women about their number one killer—heart disease—and research shows that younger women and women of color aren’t aware of the threat.

News 4’s Adria Goins emceed today’s luncheon, with Natalie Clydesdale and Heather Holeman also in attendance.