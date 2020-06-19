American Heart Association’s Oklahoma Heart & Stroke Walk going virtual

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Heart Association is moving its Oklahoma City Heart & Stroke Walk online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walk is meant to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Brigette Zorn, Executive Director of the Central Oklahoma American Heart Association. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

On Saturday, June 20, area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood.

Activities will start at 10:00 a.m. with a virtual kickoff party hosted at this link and then participants are encouraged to get active in their own neighborhoods.

Here are a few ideas for getting the whole family involved:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

To register, visit OKCHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #OKCHeartWalk.