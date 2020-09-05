American Indian art comes alive at Red Earth Festival in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Amazing paintings, pottery, jewelry, sculptures and other great works of art can be found at Red Earth Festival this weekend at Grand Casino & Hotel Resort.

American Indian artists from across Oklahoma and north America are showcasing their beautiful works of art in Shawnee.

COVID-19 precautions are in effect and art lovers could be seen looking for beautifully unique and one of a kind art. Red Earth Communications Director Eric Oesch invites all Oklahomans to Red Earth because it celebrates so many of our great Native cultures.

Red Earth Festival continues through Sunday at Grand Casino & Hotel Resort. Tickets can be purchased at The Grand Box Office. Children under 6 get in free.

Have a look at the above gallery of photos that were taken at the festival on Saturday.