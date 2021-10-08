American launches nonstop service to Austin, New York from Will Rogers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Travelers from Oklahoma City will soon have easier options to get to some of the most popular destinations in the country.

On Thursday, American Airlines launched new nonstop service from Will Rogers World Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

American Airlines is also introducing nonstop service to La Guardia Airport beginning Nov. 2.

“We appreciate American’s commitment to Oklahoma City by adding Austin and La Guardia

markets for our passengers” says Scott Keith, Interim Airports Director. “Austin is one of our

largest markets without nonstop service and a popular destination for our passengers and New

York LaGuardia has been a much sought-after destination; one that will greatly enhance the air

service options for our leisure and business travelers.”

“American is eager to connect Oklahoma City with Austin and New York-La Guardia with new

nonstop service,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “With

these additions, American offers more nonstop flights from Oklahoma City than any other airline,

and they’re in direct response to customer demand in all three regions. Whether our customers

are traveling for business or reconnecting with family and friends, we look forward to welcoming

them on board.”

Flights are currently on sale at American Airlines’ website.