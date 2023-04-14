MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro American Legion Post was burglarized in February and is hoping for some help after thieves stole around $2,500 in property.

“I just found it really, really disheartening that people with such low moral character would actually take the time to steal property from a veterans service organization,” Stephen Worley said. The American Legion Moore Post 184 Commander.

It’s been almost two months since the post’s storage shed was broken into. Worley said they are still trying to recover from it.

“They didn’t leave much of anything left in our storage shed,” he said.

It was a Monday morning in February when post member and sergeant at arms Navy veteran Joseph Connor drove by their building.

“Everything looked pretty good,” Connor said.

Then Worley came in to check the shed as he said he often does. When he got there, he saw that someone cut the lock and everything inside the shed was gone.

“I was sick to my stomach,” Worley said.

A riding lawnmower, a push mower, two weed eaters, two pop up tents with covers, one hospital grade wheelchair, a large popcorn machine, a portable PA system with a microphone and wooden tabletop podium, 2 extension cords, one shop vac and a large electric pancake grill all stolen.

“I still get upset when I think about it because there’s no excuse,” Worley said.

Worley filed a police report, but hasn’t heard anything since. They’re hoping to fight through this and get back to their mission of “no veteran left behind.”

“Our members have fought in every major campaign since World War I and they fought on the battlefields, and they fought in the air. They fought on the seas, some of them carry the wounds from those battles, both physically and mentally and to have somebody come and steal their property, they’re stealing from the veterans,” Worley said. “Since then, we’ve taken and implemented some security measures. Hopefully it will prevent from it happening again.”

American Legion stolen property flyer. Image KFOR.

These posts mainly work off of donations of cash or items. A picture of a flyer with the stolen items along with contact phone numbers for Worley is included above. You can contact him to set up a way to donate or mail donations to their address.