American Lung Association launches ‘Buy 2, Give 2 Masks’ campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to increase across the country, the American Lung Association is working to protect those in need.

The American Lung Association launched the ‘Buy 2, Give 2 Masks’ campaign to provide quality face coverings to the public.

If someone purchases two masks for $29, the association will donate two masks to those in need.

“Those masks are donated to individuals in senior living sites, communities of color and families and children in need. They are donated to people who otherwise might not have a mask,” said Terri Bailey, Executive Director of the Lung Association.

The American Lung Association is committing millions to research COVID-19 and to defend against future respiratory virus pandemics.

“We, like many organizations, are investing in these research projects because we know it will change the face of COVID-19 and the future of the pandemic,” Bailey said. “It takes the dollars from the community to do the work that we do and when the community is struggling those dollars tend to not come in in the same way.”

People can order the masks on the website, Lung.org, or by calling 800-586-4872.

