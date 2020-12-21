American Red Cross offers holiday safety tips

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Christmas just days away, many houses are decorated with lights, candles, and trees.

While those decorations might help get you in the Christmas spirit, officials warn that they also increase the risk of house fires.

According to a 2020 national American Red Cross survey, nearly one-third of Americans have left the room or fallen asleep while burning candles.

As a result, the Red Cross is providing holiday decorating safety steps:

Check all holiday light cords to make sure they aren’t frayed or broken. Don’t string too many strands of lights together — no more than three per extension cord. Turn off all holiday lights when going to bed or leaving the house. Ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to your home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid electrocution or fire hazard. Look for the fire-resistant label when buying an artificial tree. Keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees. If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered. Bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off. Don’t light the fireplace if hanging stockings on the mantel. Check the labels of older decorations. Some older tinsel is lead-based. If using angel hair, wear gloves to avoid irritation. Avoid breathing in artificial snow. Have good, stable placement when using a ladder and wear shoes that allow for good traction.

The Red Cross also advises people to test their smoke alarms and practice their home fire escape plan until everyone in their household can get out in two minutes or less.