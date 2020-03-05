American Red Cross urging Oklahomans to prepare for severe weather season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Red Cross is urging Oklahomans to have a plan in place as the state enters severe weather season.

In order to prepare for severe storms, the Red Cross says their emergency app can help people be prepared for a tornado, even when they happen in the middle of the night.

The app allows you to set up a radius around your area, or an area you’d like to monitor, which will sound a notification loudly if a weather threat is in your area.

The Red Cross is hosting an event on Thursday to help families prepare before disaster strikes.

It will be held at 4:15 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Red Cross Office, 601 N.E. 6th St.

