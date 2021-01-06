Amid pandemic, officials say MAPS 4 funding nearly back on track

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pandemic has largely put a stop to many of the events at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. As we practice social distancing now, we can look forward to exciting changes to come.

That includes a $115 million MAPS 4 project aimed at stepping up the arena.

But how has the pandemic impacted that and other projects included in MAPS 4?

Much like the pause to Oklahoma City Thunder games and big concerts, last spring delivered another setback for the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“The pandemic hit right as we were coming out of the gate with our collections,” said MAPS Program Manager David Todd.

The collections are used for MAPS 4 projects, like the $100 million in improvements to the arena. Those improvements include a new lobby, seats, food court, larger scoreboard, expanded entrances, and upgrades to Loud City.

“Keeping up with current trends with NBA and entertainment,” said Todd.

Todd says the initial strike of the pandemic set the collection plan back 12%.

Over the course of 2020 until now, that improved to 3%.

It’s important to remember, this is an 8-year plan. Right now, it is in its infancy stage.

“So at this point, I don’t have any idea what will be first, what will be last, what will be in the middle, how that will happen,” Todd said. “That’s just going to evolve over the next six months.”

Right now, the oversight board is meeting monthly. Todd says soon they’ll see more details on proposals and plans.

“Then we’ll end up taking that to council so as soon as that happens, which I hope is this summer, we will take off like crazy,” he said. “I think we will get started on these projects.”

As Oklahoma City dreams of the future of the ‘Peake, everyone is urged to be patient for the project’s beginning and completion.

“I don’t want to get any false hopes out there so I can’t predict when that will be,” said Todd. “I’ll tell you it’s within the next 10 years!”

Todd says there could be improvements you don’t see to things like locker rooms and some less glamorous projects like renovations to bathrooms or heating and air systems.

If you’d like to see the full proposal, click here.