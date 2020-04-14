Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local law enforcement reports crime rates across the Oklahoma City metro are mostly down.  

At the Oklahoma County Jail, the number of inmates is also down.  

“I hate to even say this to not jinx us, but we haven’t had a confirmed case of COVID-19,” said Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Myers says they’re trying to keep it that way.  

“Law enforcement officers are really taking a look on the front end at the types of folks they are arresting and if they can just go ahead and cite and release them,” said Myers.  

Also down: the number of citations being written across the Metro.  

“In Edmond, crime overall has been down,” said Emily Ward, the Public Information Officer for the Edmond Police Department.  

She says misdemeanors in Edmond are down by 45%. Felonies are down by 22%.

“Our citizens here are really going by the guidelines and recommendations,” said Ward.  

Most are following shelter in place orders, but unfortunately, staying home isn’t safe for everyone.  

“The increase we have seen are domestic related,” said Lieutenant Angelo Orefice, Bethany Police Department’s Public Information Officer.  

In Bethany, Orefice says there are usually only one domestic related homicide per year. In the past four months, Bethany has had three.  

“A lot of the times on domestic related homicides you just don’t know why,” said Orefice.  

In Oklahoma City, officers have seen around 11% less domestic violence calls in March.  

In overall crime, OKC, Shawnee and Yukon say they haven’t seen any significant changes.  

“A lot of people are doing what they’re supposed to,” said Myers.  

Midwest City is showing the most dramatic decrease in overall calls. They say since the pandemic started, police have responded to around 1,000 less calls than normal.  

Share this story

Latest Videos

Western Heights changes meal program to protect workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Heights changes meal program to protect workers"

EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen video from inside Murrah building months before bombing

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen video from inside Murrah building months before bombing"

Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling"

El Reno mayor begging for people to wear masks in public, say not complying could lead to a ticket

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Reno mayor begging for people to wear masks in public, say not complying could lead to a ticket"

Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19"

Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response"

Attorney General investigating price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney General investigating price gouging"

Thank you frontline fighters video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thank you frontline fighters video"

Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread"

Virologist talks about COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virologist talks about COVID-19"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"
More Local

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter