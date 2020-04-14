Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local law enforcement reports crime rates across the Oklahoma City metro are mostly down.

At the Oklahoma County Jail, the number of inmates is also down.

“I hate to even say this to not jinx us, but we haven’t had a confirmed case of COVID-19,” said Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Myers says they’re trying to keep it that way.

“Law enforcement officers are really taking a look on the front end at the types of folks they are arresting and if they can just go ahead and cite and release them,” said Myers.

Also down: the number of citations being written across the Metro.

“In Edmond, crime overall has been down,” said Emily Ward, the Public Information Officer for the Edmond Police Department.

She says misdemeanors in Edmond are down by 45%. Felonies are down by 22%.

“Our citizens here are really going by the guidelines and recommendations,” said Ward.

Most are following shelter in place orders, but unfortunately, staying home isn’t safe for everyone.

“The increase we have seen are domestic related,” said Lieutenant Angelo Orefice, Bethany Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

In Bethany, Orefice says there are usually only one domestic related homicide per year. In the past four months, Bethany has had three.

“A lot of the times on domestic related homicides you just don’t know why,” said Orefice.

In Oklahoma City, officers have seen around 11% less domestic violence calls in March.

In overall crime, OKC, Shawnee and Yukon say they haven’t seen any significant changes.

“A lot of people are doing what they’re supposed to,” said Myers.

Midwest City is showing the most dramatic decrease in overall calls. They say since the pandemic started, police have responded to around 1,000 less calls than normal.