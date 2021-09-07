Amtrak unveils special deal for OU/Texas game travel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With football season in full swing, many OU fans are already gearing up for OU/ Texas weekend.

Instead of trying to fight the traffic along I-35, Amtrak is offering a fun and unique way to get to the game.

The Heartland Flyer will meet the needs of football fans traveling south for the annual Red River Rivalry.

Amtrak says a one-way ticket will only cost $27 on the Heartland Flyer between Oklahoma City and Dallas. Round trip tickets are $54 per person.

Officials say the train leaves the Santa Fe Depot in Oklahoma City at 8:25 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and arrives at 2 p.m. at Union Station in downtown Dallas.

Fans can get on the train at any of the stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley, Ardmore, Gainesville and Fort Worth.

The Heartland Flyer returns Sunday, Oct. 10, leaving Dallas’ Union Station at 2:15 p.m. and arriving in Oklahoma City at 9:27 p.m.

Seating is limited, so interested parties should book online using the promo code V573.

