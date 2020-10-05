An additional 665 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus, 3 new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 91,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase by 665 cases in 24 hours, or a .7% increase.

There were three additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,055. None of those deaths happened in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, officials reported that there were 655 people hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties.

Adair: 656 (10 deaths) (521 recovered)

Alfalfa: 79 (61 recovered)

Atoka: 328 (1 death) (286 recovered)

Beaver: 64 (54 recovered)

Beckham: 639 (6 deaths) (340 recovered)

Blaine: 146 (1 death) (117 recovered)

Bryan: 1,059 (5 deaths) (868 recovered)

Caddo: 879 (21 deaths) (690 recovered)

Canadian: 2,558 (17 deaths) (2,119 recovered)

Carter: 606 (9 deaths) (511 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,177 (8 deaths) (953 recovered)

Choctaw: 352 (2 deaths) (292 recovered)

Cimarron: 27 (23 recovered)

Cleveland: 6,535 (75 deaths) (5,602 recovered)

Coal: 74 (67 recovered)

Comanche: 1,773 (13 deaths) (1,520 recovered)

Cotton: 71 (3 deaths) (60 recovered)

Craig: 525 (1 death) (484 recovered)

Creek: 1,258 (34 deaths) (1,056 recovered)

Custer: 792 (596 recovered)

Delaware: 873 (26 deaths) (665 recovered)

Dewey: 72 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Ellis: 14 (11 recovered)

Garfield: 1,842 (22 deaths) (1,474 recovered)

Garvin: 416 (5 deaths) (348 recovered)

Grady: 1,217 (11 deaths) (968 recovered)

Grant: 55 (1 death) (42 recovered)

Greer: 113 (8 deaths) (94 recovered)

Harmon: 52 (42 recovered)

Harper: 32 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Haskell: 306 (4 deaths) (264 recovered)

Hughes: 304 (4 deaths) (276 recovered)

Jackson: 845 (10 deaths) (716 recovered)

Jefferson: 47 (38 recovered)

Johnston: 213 (4 deaths) (155 recovered)

Kay: 688 (14 deaths) (540 recovered)

Kingfisher: 402 (2 deaths) (331 recovered)

Kiowa: 92 (2 deaths) (67 recovered)

Latimer: 148 (2 deaths) (128 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,283 (19 deaths) (1,046 recovered)

Lincoln: 541 (10 deaths) (413 recovered)

Logan: 569 (2 deaths) (440 recovered)

Love: 220 (1 death) (169 recovered)

Major: 100 (2 death) (84 recovered)

Marshall: 196 (2 deaths) (167 recovered)

Mayes: 726 (11 deaths) (539 recovered)

McClain: 962 (7 deaths) (787 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,349 (34 deaths) (1,167 recovered)

McIntosh: 362 (6 deaths) (289 recovered)

Murray: 169 (1 death) (129 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,958 (25 deaths) (1,631 recovered)

Noble: 161 (3 deaths) (141 recovered)

Nowata: 152 (4 deaths) (129 recovered)

Okfuskee: 179 (5 deaths) (121 recovered)

Oklahoma: 19,140 (197 deaths) (16,601 recovered)

Okmulgee: 893 (8 deaths) (768 recovered)

Osage: 1,140 (13 deaths) (801 recovered)

Other: 39 (6 recovered)

Ottawa: 930 (7 deaths) (808 recovered)

Pawnee: 264 (4 deaths) (241 recovered)

Payne: 2,436 (7 deaths) (2,117 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,003 (20 deaths) (872 recovered)

Pontotoc: 485 (3 deaths) (375 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,555 (10 deaths) (1,240 recovered)

Pushmataha: 201 (2 deaths) (151 recovered)

Roger Mills: 71 (1 death) (34 recovered)

Rogers: 1,993 (52 deaths) (1,674 recovered)

Seminole: 525 (6 deaths) (406 recovered)

Sequoyah: 973 (12 deaths) (790 recovered)

Stephens: 476 (5 deaths) (388 recovered)

Texas: 1,602 (10 deaths) (1,458 recovered)

Tillman: 109 (2 deaths) (88 recovered)

Tulsa: 17,949 (169 deaths) (16,105 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,564(26 deaths) (1,404 recovered)

Washington: 1,041 (41 deaths) (926 recovered)

Washita: 101 (68 recovered)

Woods: 117 (99 recovered)

Woodward: 1,120 (5 deaths) (1,014 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 12,772 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 78,155 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

