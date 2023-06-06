OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of vendors will be heading to the OKC Fairgrounds this weekend for ‘Braum’s An Affair of the Heart.’

The summer show will return to Oklahoma City on June 9th through June 11 with hundreds of vendors occupying two buildings.

Organizers say visitors will be able to browse through 350 booths from small businesses.

Shoppers can buy unique, one-of-a-king items from artists, makers, and small retailers from across the country.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is only the fourth installment of the summer show in Oklahoma City,” said Eleanor Blakeman, co-owner of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart. “Our newest show has proven popular, but we want to keep it to a manageable size to ensure we have enough shoppers that our vendors have a successful weekend and enough vendors that our shoppers find the variety they’ve come to expect from our shows.”

‘An Affair of the Heart’ will occupy the Centennial and Pavilion buildings at the OKC Fairgrounds.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 and each ticket is good for all three days.