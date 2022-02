OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of small businesses will be heading to State Fair Park for a popular shopping event this weekend.

Small businesses, artists, boutiques, and crafters will participate in Braum’s An Affair of the Heart at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Tickets are $10 and good for all three days.