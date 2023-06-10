OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is in full swing at the OKC Fairgrounds continuing this weekend as one of the largest craft shows in the Southwest.

The event will feature exhibitors from over 30 states. Attendees can expect to see antiques, collectibles and handmade items such as quilts, antique furniture to watercolor paintings.

An Affair of the Heart, Image courtesy courtesy of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart

This weekend will highlight the fourth occurrence of the June show in OKC, offering a summer show to vendors so they can reach their customers during the summer months.

Show runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on today; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are good for both days.

An Affair of the Heart is set to make its way to Oklahoma City three times in 2023: February 10-12, June 9-11 and October 20-22, just in case you are unable to make it this weekend!