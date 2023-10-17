OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Braum’s An Affair of the Heart returns to the OKC Fairgrounds Oct. 20-22.

Officials say more than 400 vendors from over 20 states are set to take part in one of the country’s largest and longest running contemporary craft shows.

“Our vendors, whether they are from right here in Oklahoma City or from across the nation, are small businesses,” said Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart. “With a roster of more than 1,000 vendors and over 50,000 visitors who frequent our Oklahoma shows throughout the year, Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is a wonderful way to connect with artists and small business owners from across the state and country.”

October’s show takes place in the Pavilion, Modern Living and Centennial buildings, as well as the Oklahoma Expo Hall.

Show times are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12, and each ticket is good for all three days. Kids 12 and under get in free.