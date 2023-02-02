OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ann-Lisette Caveny did something perhaps we’ve all done in our lives: she lost her wallet.

“We ran to Walmart for a quick [trip]. I had it in my pocket but it fell out,” she said, saying she didn’t realize it was missing until she’d already left the store.

Then came the early morning knock.

“An angel showed up at my door [and] I started my day with the best thing possible,” she said.

Turns out, a man named ‘John’ was also at the store that evening.

When he couldn’t find Ann-Lisette online he used the address on her drivers license to drive to her home, in hopes of returning it to her.

“He didn’t take a dollar. He didn’t mess with it. He said he found it by the cart corral, and he knew that, you know, this is valuable and he knew the right thing to do,” she added.

Ann-Lisette said she and her boyfriend gave him what they had to share in return, but were moved to tears by his generosity.

“He said he was experiencing homelessness and that he was living in his car and he was a former Marine. He could have easily put that $22 in his gas tank, and said he found it with no cash in it. but he used gas to drive over to my house [and] that speaks volumes about his character,” she said.

“Unfortunately, because I had just woken up, I didn’t have the forethought to get his last name or contact information, but if I did have it, I would figure out something to do for him because that is just the most right thing you can do.”

“I hope people understand that people experiencing homelessness are not your enemy. They’re not villains and they’re not they’re just humans like you and I,” she continued.

Perhaps it was just a chance encounter to remind them that there’s still good in the world, but on the longshot they do cross paths again, Ann-Lisette and Kellen have a message for John.

“I was in my robe and slippies but I wish that I had at least gotten his phone number or something to pay him back,” said Ann-Lisette.

“I just thank you from the bottom of my heart, because I didn’t think that people like that lived in Oklahoma CityI didn’t think that people like that still did that stuff.”