An Oklahoma grow house raided for operating with expired license

BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A Blackwell, Okla., medical marijuana grow house was raided after operating with expired licenses.

The Blackwell Police Department and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics started the three-month long investigation in February of 2021. It began when residents complained about a noxious smell in the downtown area, police said.

“It was a skunk smell that I had no idea what it was,” said a Blackwell resident.

“Upon searching the business, a little bit, we found out that the licenses had expired,” said Blackwell Police Chief Dewayne Wood. “One in June, one in October.”

A massive amount of marijuana plants seized.

A search warrant was issued Thursday on Main Street. That’s where drug agents seized over 100 marijuana plants worth more than $100,000.

The owner was illegally operating the grow house for six months. Agents said the owner made no effort to renew their license and charges can be coming within the next few days.

“Anybody that is going to get in this business has to understand what the rules are and what the penalty can be for non-compliance,” said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

The owner of the business is facing a long list of felony charges.