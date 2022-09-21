NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times.

The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.

According to the Ma Der Lao Kitchen’s website, “Chef Jeff Chanchaleune, a James Beard Foundation nominee, has come full circle with his take on Lao cuisine. He is best known for Goro Ramen & Gun Izakaya.”

Other Major dining destinations earned multiple entries on the list, including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, but but smaller cities – including Ashland, Oregon and Madison, Wisconsin also made a list.

New York Times Best Restaurants in America 2022 list features a mix of brand-new locations and places that have been around for decades. You can see the read the complete story and see full list of 50 restaurants here.