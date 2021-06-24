Anadarko family wanting more answers in son’s death from officer-involved shooting

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – The family of a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed by an Anadarko police officer in April for allegedly not complying with orders, met with the district attorney in Caddo County on Thursday.

Anadarko Police Department officials released body camera footage late last week of officer Charles Maldonado shooting and killing Silas Lambert.

The district attorney did not file charges against Maldonado.

Lambert’s family, who learned from a news report that Maldonado would not be charged, met with the district attorney at the Caddo County Courthouse.

“And then it was told to the news conference, publicized to everyone and this family was learning about it outside on the lawn that day. They didn’t know. They never seen the video. They were never told of anything. So they didn’t know. They were blindsided,” said Taysha Bitseedy, a family friend.

“I think the bottom line is the family still has a lot of factual questions about what happened,” said Rachel Jordan, another family friend.

Prior to the shooting, Lambert was distraught as emergency crews responded to the overdose of his friend.

Maldonado took Lambert outside to blow off steam and so he could obtain more information from Lambert.

The officer’s body camera footage shows Lambert anxiously walking up and down the residential street, waving his arms, yelling profanities, screaming into the air and praying out loud.

Police Chief Eric Harlan said after Maldonado tried to calm Lambert down, he spotted a gun at Lambert’s side.

“Hey stop for a minute,” Maldonado is heard saying in the video. “Don’t move your right hand. You got a gun on you?”

“Yes,” Lambert replied.

“Okay, why didn’t you say anything to me?” asked Maldonado.

“What the F*** do you mean? I’m nervous!” Lambert said.

Maldonado can be heard repeatedly asking Lambert to hold his hands up while Lambert sobs in anger.

“Hands up and turn the f*** around!” yelled Maldonado.

“Hey, I’m trying to be nice to y’all!” replied Lambert.

“Turn around for me! Turn around, dude! Turn around!” yelled Maldonado.

Police said Lambert backed up and reached for his 40-caliber pistol. The officer warned him to stop.

“Stop! Don’t grab that gun! No!” Maldonado screamed before opening fire and dodging behind a car for protection.

Lambert was shot three times and died at the hospital.

The bones in one of Maldonado’s hands were shattered by a bullet, but Harlan previously told KFOR it is unknown which gun that bullet came from.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents found that one round was missing from Lambert’s gun.