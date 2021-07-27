Anadarko giving away prize money to residents who receive COVID-19 vaccine

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – As coronavirus cases continue to climb across the country, one Oklahoma community is doing everything it can to encourage its residents to get vaccinated.

The City of Anadarko says one adult resident can win $1,000, and two teenagers can win $500 each by proving they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Organizers say residents just need to show their COVID-19 vaccination card or get vaccinated before or on Aug. 5.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, you can get a free shot at the Anadarko Public Schools Activity Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5. Once you receive your shot, you are automatically entered.

Residents can also get vaccinated for free at Indian Health Services, Walmart, Lovell’s, Caddo County Health Department, Walgreens, or your healthcare provider.

If you have already been vaccinated, you can simply go to the activity center on Aug. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and show your card or bring a copy to city hall any time before 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.