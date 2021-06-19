Anadarko PD releases body camera footage of April officer-involved shooting

ANADARKO Okla. (KFOR) – Anadarko Police are releasing new details and body camera footage of the deadly April 5 officer-involved shooting.

“All I can say is I loved him,” said Deric Lambert, the victim’s father. “He wasn’t a bad kid!”

Anadarko Police said officers Sooner Harmon and Charles Maldonado arrived at Silas Lambert’s home around 1 a.m. on April 5.

Police Chief Eric Harlan said Lambert called 911 after his friend overdosed on fake Percocet pills filled with Fentanyl.

Officer Harmon gave the man Narcan and performed CPR until first responders arrived on scene, while Officer Maldonado took Lambert outside to blow off steam and obtain more information.

Body camera footage shows Lambert anxiously walking up and down the residential street, waving his arms, yelling profanities, screaming into the air, and praying out loud.

Chief Harlan said after the officer tried to calm Lambert down, he spotted a gun at Lambert’s side.

“Hey stop for a minute,” Maldonado said in the video. “Don’t move your right hand. You got a gun on you?”

“Yes,” replied Lambert.

“Okay, why didn’t you say anything to me?” asked Maldonado.

“What the F*** do you mean? I’m nervous!” Lambert said.

Officer Maldonado can be heard repeatedly asking Lambert to hold his hands up while Lambert sobs in anger.

“Hands up and turn the f*** around!” yelled Maldonado.

“Hey, I’m trying to be nice to y’all!” replied Lambert.

“Turn around for me! Turn around, dude! Turn around!” yelled Maldonado.

While Lambert backed up, police said he reached for his 40-caliber pistol. The officer warned him to stop.

“Stop! Don’t grab that gun! No!” Maldonado screamed before opening fire and dodging behind a car for protection.

The Medical Examiner said Lambert was shot three times and later died at the hospital.

Maldonado’s hand bones were shattered by a bullet, but the police chief said they’re not sure where it came from.

The OSBI was called in for an investigation and found one round was missing from Lambert’s gun.

“As you can see from this video, the officers did everything they could,” said Chief Harlan. “You know, it’s tragic what happened. If Mr. Lambert would’ve just followed directions, we probably wouldn’t be here today.”

This week, the department and the Caddo County District Attorney cleared the officers, but Lambert’s family is heartbroken and angry.

“I’m going to see him right now at his grave,” said Lambert’s father. “I go see him every Friday.”

They said he was obviously distressed and didn’t deserve to die.

“They should’ve be so gun happy and willing to shoot these young boys. He’s not the first. If nothing happens, he sure won’t be the last,” said Taysha Bitseedy, a family friend. “They don’t want to arrest them? Whatever. They need to have restructure. They need re-education.”

The family also told the media they haven’t been shown the body cam footage yet.

“This family should’ve gotten this information before you all did, just out of respect. How would you feel?” said Andrea Longoria, who’s supporting the family.

Lambert does not have a criminal record and the medical examiner said there were no drugs in his system at the time of the shooting