Anadarko Police Department lieutenant hit by vehicle while driving through traffic

An Anadarko Police Department lieutenant’s patrol vehicle was struck while he was in traffic. Photo from Police Department’s Facebook page.

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Anadarko Police Department lieutenant’s patrol vehicle was hit by a motorist while he was driving through traffic on Wednesday.

Lt. Dustan Chandler was heading south on Mission Boulevard when he was hit by a silver SUV at 7:41 a.m.

The SUV was heading west on West College. It failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with Chandler’s patrol vehicle in the intersection of Mission and West College, according to an Anadarko PD social media post.

An Anadarko Police Department lieutenant’s patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle while he was in traffic. Photo from Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Both the Lieutenant and the driver of the SUV where treated at the Physician’s Hospital for minor injuries,” police officials said.

The collision is under investigation.