ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Anadarko Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday near Morgan Drive in Anadarko.

Officials say the Caddo County Communication Center received multiple calls regarding gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old D’Angelo Pollard deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Anadarko PD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 405-247-2411 and pressing option #3. You can email APD@cityofanadarko.org. All calls can stay anonymous.